& Juliet musical celebrates individuality, inclusivity and girl power

Romeo who?

If you ever thought Juliet killing herself at the end of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet was, overkill then & Juliet provides a fresh and fun take on what happens when she chooses to live.

Jukebox musical & Juliet opened in Singapore this week and the local audience ate it up.

Pop lovers are sure to enjoy how the musical adapts popular hits from the last 30 years to push the story along. It might even challenge the way you've interpreted some songs.

Can you imagine Britney Spears' debut single Baby One More Time as melancholy? Australian actress Lorinda May Merrypor brought a new edge to the song as Juliet who expresses her loneliness and despair at Romeo’s death.

The musical then focuses on Juliet as she sets on a road of self-discovery with her two best friends, ending up in Paris and meeting Frankie, a potential new love interest.

A love triangle and more drama ensue, including a character who returns from the grave (no spoilers, but you can guess who).

The production is progressive with regards to how it refuses to force labels onto Juliet's best friend, May, a non-binary character trying to figure out their feelings in I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman.

The alternative storyline is fueled by Shakespeare’s wife, Anne Hathaway who has been battling her own internal struggles regarding her independence and being heard.

Although there are some serious themes, the musical does not take itself too seriously and is ultimately a good time for all.

The songs are all written by Swedish pop powerhouse Max Martin and they are what carry the show and almost make it feel like a karaoke party.

One particular number got the most cheers from the audience and had people dancing in their seats: Everybody by the Backstreet Boys, complete with silly (in the best way) boyband choreography.

You can see how & Juliet will be a hit with the millennials, especially as the songs carry a sense of nostalgia most relatable to our generation.

The joy of the cast is palpable and infectious, spreading to the audience and making for a truly delightful experience.

This musical is a breath of fresh air, bringing a sense of fun and positivity that is a welcome departure from the usual tragic tale of Romeo and Juliet.

The show concluded with the audience on their feet, moving to the beat and showering the performers with a standing ovation.

& Juliet

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Till Oct 15. Thursdays and Fridays, 8pm, Saturdays, 2 and 8pm, Sundays, 1 and 6.30pm

Admission: $68 to $238 from Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/io2H) and Sistic (str.sg/io2V). TNP readers can enjoy a 20 per cent discount from now until the end of the show’s run at str.sg/iS3m.