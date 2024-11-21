‘The greatest sneaker show on earth’ set for 2025 reboot in new partnership with SPH Media

The South-east Asian edition of "The Greatest Sneaker Show On Earth” was first organised in Singapore in 2023.

Sneakerheads here have much to be excited about, as Sneaker Con SEA will be returning to Singapore in 2025.

Ticket sales start on Nov 21 for the third South-east Asian staging of “the greatest sneaker show on earth”, which will kick off at Marina Bay Sands in February 2025, after a successful 2024 edition saw more than 17,000 attendees.

The March 2024 edition was headlined by eight streetwear legends, including the Japanese “godfather of streetwear” Hiroshi Fujiwara, Filipino sneaker collector Big Boy Cheng and renowned Singaporean designer Mark Ong aka Mr Sabotage.

They guest-starred in question-and-answer sessions with fans and panel discussions during the two-day event, held at Resorts World Sentosa.

Sneaker Con SEA 2025 will be the first lifestyle event under the collaborative partnership of intellectual property developers O4X and SPH Media.

Ms Michele Lee, chief executive of The O4 Company, said: “We have a slew of experiences lined up for sneaker fans and look forward to sharing these with SPH Media’s audience both in Singapore and across Asia.”

SPH Media deputy CEO Kuek Yu Chuang said: “By combining O4X’s innovative event concepts with our media capabilities, starting with Sneaker Con SEA, we aim to deliver dynamic, multi-platform experiences that connect communities and celebrate culture.”

O4X will collaborate closely with SPH Media to produce and curate exclusive coverage, digital content and integrated campaigns, including a Design Your Sneaker competition. Further details for the competition will be revealed at a later date.

Besides hundreds of vendors offering the latest collections of sneakers, streetwear and accessories, collectors can look out for grail finds, including highly coveted limited editions.

The event will also feature Sneaker Con signatures like The Trading Pit, where attendees can buy, sell and trade footwear directly with one another, as well as the 40 for 40 Game Show, where chosen participants stand a chance to win free shoes, apparel or other merchandise from a pool of 40 mystery prizes.

“Next year’s Sneaker Con SEA promises to be an unforgettable experience, as we embark on an exciting journey of growth, innovation and cultural celebration,” said Sneaker Con founder Alan Vinogradov.

Sneaker Con events have been held all over the world since 2009.

The event will be held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Halls E and F, on the Feb 22-23 weekend, and tickets drop on the Sneaker Con SEA website from 1pm on Nov 21.

General admission tickets are priced at $35 and holders get a chance in the general raffle, while premium admission tickets that offer early event access, an additional entry into a premium raffle, and exclusive Sneaker Con SEA merchandise, are priced at $55.