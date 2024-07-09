K-pop boy band Stray Kids to play National Stadium on Sept 28

Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know and Changbin of Stray Kids at the Met Gala in New York City in May.

K-pop boy band Stray Kids will be performing at Singapore’s largest concert venue, the National Stadium, on Sept 28.

The news was announced via the octet’s social media accounts, which unveiled details of their upcoming world tour titled Dominate. Singapore is listed as the second stop after the opening shows at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on Aug 24, 25 and 31 and Sept 1.

The one-night concert at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium makes Stray Kids the third K-pop act to perform at the venue, after superstars BTS and Blackpink.

Boy band BTS held their sold-out show there in January 2019, while girl group Blackpink held two sold-out shows in May 2023.

Ticketing details for Stray Kids’ concert, which will be promoted via concert organiser Live Nation, have yet to be announced.

The tour will also visit cities such as Melbourne, Kaohsiung, Tokyo, Manila, Bangkok and Jakarta.

Stray Kids last played a sold-out show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2023.

The group, formed by JYP Entertainment in 2017 through a reality show of the same name, is made up of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

They performed at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023 and their hit song S-Class (2023) had attendees, including American superstar Taylor Swift, bopping along to the music.

Their 2023 album Rock-Star took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart in November 2023.

This follows three other albums that have topped the same chart – Oddinary, Maxident and 5-Star.

Stray Kids also made history as the first K-pop group invited to the Met Gala in 2024. The members were dressed in custom Tommy Hilfiger, after having appeared as ambassadors for the American fashion brand’s fall/winter 2023 campaign.