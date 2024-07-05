Hear Not Alone live at free National Day concert on Aug 4

Singaporean singer Benjamin Kheng will sing NDP 2024 theme song Not Alone at the free Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 4.

Fans of Benjamin Kheng can catch him belting out Not Alone at the free Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 4.

The local singer from home-grown band Sam Willows will perform the 2024 National Day Parade (NDP) theme song live for the first time.

Themed Our Home, Our Heart, Our Singapore, the two-hour concert will be headlined by Singaporean singer Olivia Ong, who performed the 2012 NDP song Love At First Light. She will sing Like A Swallow from hit local drama series The Little Nyonya (2008 to 2009) and her latest track Azure.

Singapore Idol winners Taufik Batisah and Sezairi, who sang NDP 2022’s Stronger Together and NDP 2021’s Breathing City respectively, are also part of the line-up.

The concert also marks the first time Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will attend as a guest of honour. Together with his wife, Ms Jane Ittogi, they will do a self-introduction in sign language before leading the audience in reciting the pledge during the finale, as members from the Singapore Association for the Deaf accompany them with sign language.

In addition, performing groups in the community, such as Diverse Abilities Dance Collective which is made up of people with disabilities, will mark their first appearance at the concert as they perform together with local artistes.

Hosted by radio deejays Avery Yeo and Hazelle Teo, the Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert also includes music duo Jack & Rai, vocalist Amni Musfirah, rapper Yung Raja, as well as veteran musicians Liu Ling Ling, Rahimah Rahim and John Klass, who will bring a medley of beloved Singapore folk songs.

There will also be pre-concert activities, such as go-kart races and carnival games, with booths giving out free air plants, light sticks and temporary tattoo stickers.

Said President Tharman in a statement: “This year’s concert features Singaporean performers with a diverse array of styles and backgrounds. Music has a unique power to open our minds and unite us. Occasions like this National Day Concert are valuable as they deepen our respect and appreciation for each other.”

The concert will air on mewatch, Channel 5 and Mediacorp Entertainment on YouTube on Aug 17, 7.30pm.

Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert

Where: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: Aug 4, 4.30pm to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: mediacorp.sg/ndc