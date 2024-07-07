Ne-Yo adds second show after first night sells out

Tickets to Ne-Yo's second concert on Nov 7 will go on sale on July 10.

American R&B singer Ne-Yo has added a second concert at The Star Theatre on Nov 7 after tickets to his Nov 6 show sold out.

Tickets to the Nov 7 concert will go on sale on July 10. Prices range from $88 to $258.

The 44-year-old artiste behind hits such as So Sick (2005) and Miss Independent (2008) sold out his first solo concert in Singapore at the same venue in May 2023.

The Singapore shows are part of his global Champagne & Roses Tour, which includes stops in other countries such as the Philippines and Australia.

The singer-songwriter is one of the most successful figures from the 2000s R&B scene. His accolades include three Grammys – Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2007 for his second album Because Of You, and Best R&B Song and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2009 for Miss Independent.

Both his debut album, In My Own Words (2006), and Because of You topped the US Billboard album charts.

As a songwriter, he has penned hits for Barbadian singer Rihanna, American stars Beyonce and Usher, and Canadian diva Celine Dion.

Ne-Yo’s eighth and most recent album, Self Explanatory, was released in 2022.

In 2023, he won the US reality television singing show The Masked Singer (2019 to present). He was also a judge on the reality dance show World Of Dance from 2017 to 2020.

Ne-Yo: Champagne & Roses Tour

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Nov 6 (sold out) and 7, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $88 to $258 via Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) on July 10 at 10am