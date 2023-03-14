K-pop group NCT Dream, Cantopop trio Grasshopper to hold Singapore concerts in May

NCT Dream during a concert in South Korea in 2022. This is the group's first concert in Singapore after a 2020 gig was cancelled.

More musical acts are returning to Singapore.

K-pop group NCT Dream will hold the Singapore leg of their world tour on May 1 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Ticket prices range from $168 to $288 and will go on sale on March 18 at 10am.

The group is known for songs such as Glitch Mode (2022), which has more than 81 million views on YouTube, and Hello Future (2021), which has over 99 million views. Their mini-album Candy (2022) has sold over two million copies since its release last December.

The seven-member group – comprising Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung – is part of the boy band NCT, which currently has 23 members spread across five different sub-groups. This is their first concert in Singapore after a slated 2020 gig was cancelled due to the pandemic.

NCT 127, another NCT sub-group, held a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July 2022, becoming the first K-pop boy band to stage a live show here since the pandemic shut down in-person large-scale performances.

Another group that is coming to Singapore in May is the veteran Hong Kong pop trio Grasshopper. The group, which made its debut in 1985, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 6.

The act’s line-up consists of Edmond So as well as brothers Remus and Calvin Choy – all three are in their 50s. Known for numbers like Heartbreak Club (1990), Blame It On The Samba (1991) and Sorry Baby (1993), they have released 26 studio albums in Cantonese and Mandarin.

Hong Kong Cantopop trio Grasshopper will be coming to Singapore on May 6 for a concert. PHOTO: UNUSUAL ENTERTAINMENT

They last performed in Singapore in 2017.

In a press release, member Remus Choy promised that the show will feature over 100 minutes of them dancing and that the trio are hard at work to make sure they are in tip-top condition for the show. The tour kicked off in Hong Kong in October 2022 and will travel to Taiwan in March before coming to Singapore.

Book It/NCT Dream Tour The Dream Show 2: In A Dream in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 1, 6pm

Admission: Tickets range from $168 to $288 and go on sale from March 18, 10am. Available for purchase via Ticketmaster’s website (www.ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (+65 3158-8588), and all SingPost outlets.

Book it/ Re:Grasshopper Concert Tour 2023 in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 6, 8pm

Admission: Tickets range from $128 to $288 and go on sale from March 15 at noon. Available for purchase via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).