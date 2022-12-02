K-pop star Kang Daniel's first Singapore concert set for February

South Korean singer Kang Daniel will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the same venue where he held a fan meeting in 2019.

K-pop star Kang Daniel is set to stage his first solo concert in Singapore on Feb 11.

The former member of the Korean boy band Wanna One will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the same venue where he held a fan meeting in 2019.

Back then, he delighted fans with songs such as Color, Horizon and What Are You Up To.

The South Korean singer’s upcoming new show, titled Kangdaniel Concert First Parade In Singapore, will feature his hits, as well as tracks from his album The Story (2022) and latest single Nirvana.

In celebration of his birthday – Kang turns 26 on Dec 10 – all who purchase concert tickets on Dec 9 and 10 stand a chance to win autographed polaroids, T-shirts and thermal bottles.

All Category One to Five ticket holders will also be entitled to an exclusive signed photo-card set, stand a chance to win an opportunity to take a group photo with Kang, attend a send-off party to see Kang up close, as well as receive an autographed poster.

Tickets for his Singapore gig will go on sale on Dec 9 at 10am. His First Parade concert tour has already travelled to cities such as Seoul, Manila and Bangkok.

BOOK IT/Kangdaniel Concert First Parade In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 11, 7pm

Admission: $128 to $308 from Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and SingPost outlets.