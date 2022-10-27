Kanye escorted out of Skechers office after rapper arrived unannounced

Skechers released a statement noting they have no desire or intentions to work with Ye.

Skechers USA said on Wednesday its executives escorted Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, out of a Los Angeles corporate office, after the rapper and fashion designer "showed up unannounced and uninvited".

“Kanye West — also referred to as Ye — arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles,” the company said in a statement.

“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorised filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation.”

The footwear maker "has no intention of working with West", it said in a statement.

Skechers' comments come a day after sportswear brand Adidas ended its partnership with West, following a series of antisemitic comments from the celebrity.

"We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," Skechers said.

Reuters was not immediately able to contact Ye's representatives for comment.

Apparel company Gap, which terminated its tie-up with West in September, is also taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap products from its stores and shut down YeezyGap.com. - REUTERS