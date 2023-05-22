Kit Chan celebrates 30th anniversary with three concerts at Sands Theatre

While a 30th anniversary is a big occasion, Singapore’s national music icon Kit Chan is celebrating with a three-night concert titled Little Things.

Known for ballads such as Like You (1996) and Worries (1995), the 50-year-old will mark her three decades as a singer with the three gigs at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre from Sept 8 to 10, to be presented by Base Entertainment Asia.

Chan, who is also the creative director of the shows, said in a press release: “When I first thought about the 30th anniversary, it sounded like such a big thing and everyone wanted to know, ‘What are your thoughts, what are your perspectives after being in this business for 30 years?’

“And I realised it was really all the little things that mattered, that kind of led me to this point, and not like big milestones.”

A song she sang in the school choir in her childhood, she added, was about all the “meaningless little things” in life that make up life itself.

“Even though I was only 11 then, I do not know why I was very taken by this song. I have always been a magpie and am the kind of person who would keep a box with mementos, old photos, little knick-knacks, handwritten notes and cards I can never let go of.

“These meaningless things... are actually very meaningful to me. They speak of experiences lived and shared and memories made over time.”

Fans can expect a musically rich and dramatically presented show, one that is restrained yet intense.

Chan has designed the set list to include fan favourites as well as songs from her repertoire which she has never performed at her concerts before. Audiences will also be the first to hear her belt out her 30th anniversary song - specially written for her by long-time friend and music collaborator Tom Pan, among other surprises for the nights.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 12pm.

Chan previously held four Christmas concerts at the same venue in 2021, and also played the role of Madam Kwa Geok Choo in The LKY Musical there in 2022.

BOOK IT/Little Things - Kit Chan 30th Anniversary Concert

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Sept 8 to 10, 8pm

Admission: $88 to $248 via Marina Bay Sands and Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)