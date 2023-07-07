Kit Chan, Mavis Hee and more to perform at free National Day concert at Gardens by the Bay

Singers Kit Chan (left) and Mavis Hee will be among the performers at the free concert on Aug 5, 2023.

Home-grown singers including Kit Chan, Mavis Hee and more are set to perform at the free Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp National Day Concert on Aug 5.

It is the fifth edition of the concert series – and the first time since 2019 that the event is taking place at The Meadow, a 22,000 sq m venue the size of three football fields located in Gardens by the Bay.

Chan will serenade audiences with her popular 1998 National Day Parade (NDP) anthem Home, while Hee is set to perform stirring ballads including the classic Moon River and Moonlight In The City, the theme song of the local 1996 Chinese-language drama Tofu Street.

The show will also feature singers Shak’thiya Subramaniamm and Joanna Dong, who both sang on the 2018 edition of NDP song We Are Singapore.

Also part of the line-up are veteran artistes Clement Chow and Ann Hussein, as well as actor-singers Ayden Sng and Jaynesh Isuran, singing duo The Freshman, vocal groups MICappella, Vocaluptuous and Voices Of Singapore, singer-host Suthasini Rajendran and contestants from Mediacorp’s Malay reality singing competition Juara Mic Junior.

The concert will be hosted by radio deejay Vernetta Lopez and actor-host-singer Fauzie Laily, who will pair up with singer-songwriter Umar Sirhan on a mash-up of chart-topping pop tracks.

There will also be a carnival and free food, including special ice cream flavours concocted by contestants from the fourth season of local reality cooking series MasterChef Singapore.

Mr Felix Loh, chief executive officer of Gardens by the Bay, said: “This year’s edition is a special one as we can finally have a full-scale concert without the restraints of the pandemic. To celebrate the return to our original venue at The Meadow, we will be staging a crowd favourite – fireworks – for the first time.”

Where: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: Aug 5, 7.30pm

Admission: Free

Info: mediacorp.sg/ndc2023