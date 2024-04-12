Lang Lang gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chinese classical pianist Lang Lang on April 10 made history as he became first Asian pianist to get a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The star on the iconic Los Angeles pavement acknowledges the 41-year-old's remarkable contributions to classical music.

Lang has sold millions of albums globally and consistently topped classical music charts.

"When I was a little boy, I learned that music brings us together. No matter how different we may seem on the surface, we are inspired and healed by music," Lang told China Daily.

“Music can express the heritage of different cultures. I hope I can serve as a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the United States.”

Lang performed two piano pieces – Chinese folk song Jasmine and Ritual Fire Dance by Spanish composer Manuel de Falla – at the celebration.

His 29-year-old wife Gina Alice Redlinger, with whom he has a three-year-old son, was also at the event.