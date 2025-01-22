Romantic Warrior gears up for first Dubai outing

DUBAI - Globetrotter Romantic Warrior will face only seven rivals when he contests the 1.85 million dirham (S$683,000) Group 1 Jebel Hatta (1,800m) at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on Jan 24.

The world’s highest-earning racehorse will challenge last season’s Jebel Hatta winner and 1,800m course record-holder Measured Time, who will bid to give trainer Charlie Appleby his fifth victory in the race since 2016.

Appleby will also field Ottoman Fleet, aiming to give Godolphin its 10th Jebel Hatta gong, while jockey William Buick is bidding to snare his fifth Jebel Hatta victory on dual Group 1 victor Measured Time.

Preparing for the richest race in the world, the US$20 million (S$27.1 million) Group 1 Saudi Cup (1,800m, dirt) at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh on Feb 22, Romantic Warrior will also face Alfareeq, Ancient Rome, Holloway Boy, Poker Face and Royal Dubai at his first Dubai outing in quest of an 18th win.

The Michael Costa-trained San Donato was entered but has been withdrawn. The nine-year-old veteran winner of five races, including the 2024 Group 2 Zabeel Mile, was soundly beaten by Poker Face when defending his title in the 1,600m contest on Jan 3.

The earner of a record HK$177.3 million (S$30.9 million), Romantic Warrior worked at Meydan on the morning of Jan 21 under James McDonald, effortlessly cruising clear of stable companion and workmate Romantic Charm over the final 200m.

“He was really good, had only a light piece of work and breezed home nicely, so very happy,” said McDonald who is expected to have three other rides on the night.

“He was just breezing – not fast for him. He’s really good, he’s obviously got a big challenge ahead, but he’s in good form.”

The Acclamation seven-year-old has not raced since recording a record third consecutive win in the HK$40 million Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Dec 8.

He will now attempt to annex a 10th Group 1 win in four separate countries to his glittering resume, which was further adorned with a joint-fifth ranking in the 2024 Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings (WBRR) issued on Jan 21.

The Hong Kong ace was unbeaten in five races during the designated ratings period – from January 2024 until the end of December 2024 – snaring four Group 1s and a Group 2 for owner Peter Lau, trainer Danny Shum and McDonald.

He shares the career-high international mark of 125 with Calandagan, Do Deuce, Fierceness and Sierra Leone, behind world heavyweights City Of Troy and Laurel River (both 128), Via Sistina (127) and Goliath (126).

Shum, who has successfully campaigned Romantic Warrior in Australia and Japan with victories in the 2023 Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) and the 2024 Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m), is pleased with his charge’s preparation.

“It’s almost the same, not much difference,” said Shum when asked to compare previous overseas ventures. “He’s good, healthy, happy and strong. He’s now used to all the trips overseas. He’s a tough horse.

“He has our stable team and Romantic Charm with him, so he understands he is safe. The idea of his work under James is just to get him used to the turf. He is good.”

The barrier gods have also been good to the Hong Kong warrior. At the Jebel Hatta barrier draw effected on Jan 22, Romantic Warrior pulled out marble one, but to Shum, the main idea behind that first test was to top him off.

“I believe he’s at 80-90 per cent of his best condition. Actually, I don’t really like to measure it this way,” said Shum who gained overseas experience as assistant trainer to legendary trainer Ivan Allan.

“If you really want me to give a specific assessment, I would say he’s a little over 80 per cent but not quite 90 per cent.

“In fact, he doesn’t need to be in top form right now, because our main goals are the following two races.

“For his next race on Friday, we don’t need to push him too hard. This race is mainly to prepare him for the next two bigger targets.”

Apart from the Saudi Cup, Romantic Warrior’s second target race is either the Group 1 US$12 million Dubai World Cup (2,000m, dirt) or US$5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) on April 5. HKJC