Jan 23 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) BILINGUAL had legitimate excuses for finishing behind (3) WINTER MIRACLE last time and could turn the tables if she has overcome those issues.

(9) ACT ON SNOW was not a long way adrift of those rivals on debut and she ought to improve to pose more of a threat.

(1) CYBER SPIRIT can make his presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) DYLAN’S CHAMP would not be winning out of turn after finishing second in four consecutive starts. However, he has closely matched with (11) COUNT HUHTIKUU whose fast-finishing third over 1,450m last time gave the impression he could improve sufficiently over this extended trip to reverse that form.

Both are drawn wide and concede weight to the filly (14) GOLDEN ALEXIA who is favourably positioned in gate 3 and open to any amount of improvement stretching out to this distance.

(3) PIBE DE ORO appeals most of the remainder.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Progressive (2) TWELVE OCLOCK HIGH carries a five-point penalty for a recent start-to-finish 1,450m victory but that should not halt his momentum, as this extended trip will likely unlock further improvement.

(3) BUSSTOPINHOUNSLOW, who sprung a 50-1 shock with a tongue-tie fitted (retained here), ought to remain competitive under its resultant penalty.

(1) DON’T CRY FOR ME has the form and experience at a higher level to make his presence felt off a reduced mark.

Debut winner (7) SPUMANTE DOLCE is unexposed, so should not be underestimated.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) CHERRY OH BABY has run well in both starts after a lengthy layoff and should play a leading role with improvement expected over this trip after a staying-on second over 1,400m last time.

(7) GERBERA fits a similar profile and it could pay to follow her progress. On pedigree, she should relish this longer trip after encouraging introductory sprints.

(5) IZANAMI is also likely to appreciate this sterner stamina test.

(3) ASIAH’S TIARA completes the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) DESTINY OF FIRE ran on well from a wide draw to finish 5½ lengths off 108-rated World Of Alice (at level weights) in a Grade 3 feature over 1,600m and a return to this distance will be to her liking. She is better than rated and need not improve to give weight and a beating to exposed hard-knockers, such as (3) PRINCESS ILARIA and (8) SOUTHERN STYLE.

On the evidence of her encouraging handicap debut last month, lightly raced (2) MOCHA MACAROON could pose the biggest threat.

Race 6 (1,600m)

Promising 3yo (5) CONFEDERATE has won twice and finished second four times in six starts. He has improved since being gelded and the step-up to this trip could be what he is looking for now.

(6) WE ARE THE LOGANS and (3) WHAFEEF have the form to threaten the selection.

(8) MAJESTIC PALACE need not improve much on encouraging last starts to have a say at the finish.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) WARNING SOUND is open to any amount of progress stretching out to this trip. Fellow last-start maiden winners (10) TUSCAN STAR and (8) GLAMOROUS LADY should also improve to be competitive on handicap debut.

(2) ACROSS THE POND has the ability to play a leading role.

Race 8 (1,600m)

Veteran hard-knocker (3) WILLOW EXPRESS is competitive at this level and a return to this distance suits.

Last-start winner (6) DJ JUNIOR is closely matched with that rival and there should not be much separating the pair again.

However, preference is for class-dropper (2) TWO MILES WEST who will appreciate reverting to this distance off a reduced mark.

Thriving (4) DOITWITHDIAMONDS on better weight terms is in with a genuine each-way chance.