Rich N Powerful, a trial guru

Apprentice Shazmin Sudin enjoying an armchair ride aboard Rich N Powerful at her barrier trial win at Sungai Besi on Jan 21.

If they awarded prizes for winning trials, trainer Tan Eng Peow and the connections of Rich N Powerful would soon have to be looking for more shelf space.

After all and by the looks of things, their mare seems to be all-conquering at these morning romps.

Four times already, going back to June 5, 2024, the Dream Ahead six-year-old has been untouchable.

And her winning times were nothing to be sniffed at.

Indeed, at all four outings, she came close to breaking the minute-mark.

But what she did on the morning of Jan 21 was really something.

Ridden by apprentice Shazmin Sudin, the mare hit the ground running and by the time they had reached the 500m mark, she had put six lengths between herself and the other seven runners.

She was clearly in her element on a track rated good as she went even further ahead in the closing stages, eventually winning the trial by 8½ lengths.

Up in the saddle, her pilot had no use for the persuader as Rich N Powerful went to the line on her own steam.

Indeed, had Shazmin given her even a wee bit of encouragement, the mare would easily have gone under a minute for the 1,000m.

But that was not the plan. Winning the trial was the easy part.

Now comes the big one. Can Rich N Powerful bring that form to the races?

Well, her connections will be hoping that is what happens at her next start.

Yes, Rich N Powerful has a date with the starter on Jan 26.

It is a Class 4 (A) sprint over the 1,020m and after making the board at her last two outings – she was second on Dec 15 and fourth on Dec 28 – Tan will be hoping this next one will be a champagne-popping one.

And why not? The stars seem to be aligned. Rich N Powerful gets track and trip in her favour and with this latest trial win under her belt, she certainly possesses the form to win this next one, to pad up her tally of two wins (1,020 to 1,100m).

Trainer Richard Lines, who pulled off a double at the recently concluded Selangor meeting on Jan 19, was well represented at the trials and came away with two winners.

He took the opener with Release The Spirit and two trials later, he found success with Gulf Eagle. Both were fighting wins.

Release The Spirit, ridden by Winston Cheah Wei Wen, jumped cleanly. One who did not was Guess Me. Having an Official Race Trial, he dislodged his rider, Haikal Hanif, soon after the start and several runners had to take evasive action.

Release The Spirit managed to avoid the mishap and at the 400m mark he led from Golden Forty Five, Bull Fight and Dream Ma.

These four horses dominated the finish with Release the Spirit getting the better of Dream Ma (Andre da Silva) to take the trial by a short head.

The winner clocked a respectable time of 1min 01.53sec.

A handsome three-year-old chestnut by Nicconi, he took fourth spot in his only start so far. That was on Dec 15. His showing at the trial on Jan 21 tells us that he has improved and Lines could soon be looking at another winner.

The Australian trainer would also have been mighty pleased with the showing thrown in by Gulf Eagle in the third trial.

That one was ridden by Khaw Choon Kit, who kept his mount among the leading bunch all the way until breaking clear at the furlong mark to fight it out with Jerlyn Seow who was on the Jason Ong-trained Pacific Warrior.

Heads-up heads-down, they went to the line with Gulf Eagle getting the verdict by a short head. A distance away came Super Baby who took third.

The winner clocked a smart time of 1min 0.35sec for the trip.

Gulf Eagle has so far proven to be a terrific money-spinner for Lines and the Fidelity Racing Stable.

To date, the five-year-old son of Russian Revolution has had eight starts for four wins, two seconds and two third placings.

He is certainly going places and that most recent showing at the trials could be a sign that he is ready to put together a fifth win for his connections.

When that happens, be sure that you are in his corner.

