Local singer Mavis Hee returns with reinterpretation of her classic hit

Local singer Mavis Hee is back with a special rendition of her hit Mandarin ballad, Moonlight In The City, in a collaboration with streaming service Disney+.

Hee, 47, said she is “honoured to be working on such an amazing campaign with Disney+ that celebrates the addition of more diverse Asian stories on the platform”.

She added: “Since I was a child, I’ve loved the shows and movies from Disney, and it is exciting to see fellow Asian creators reach a global audience. Being able to share a new version of ‘Moonlight In The City’ at this point of my life means a lot to me, especially since the song debuted when I was younger.”

Even though Hee has not stepped into a recording studio for nearly three years, she took only two days to complete recording, producer Chen Jiaming, who is also the composer and lyricist of the song, told Shin Min Daily News.

“The production team had initially booked the recording studio for three days as we have not worked together for a while. But the working chemistry was there right from the first day and we completed everything in two days,” he said.

Hee also makes a guest appearance in the music video, a reinterpretation that sets the stage for an expanded slate of Asian entertainment on Disney+ in Singapore.

Presented as a musical gift for the holidays, the short film features Singaporeans across all ages and walks of life accompanied by their favourite Asian shows on Disney+ singing along to the classic amidst familiar heartland landscapes including the illuminated skyline of cosmopolitan Singapore. The poetic and cinematic short film amplifies the streaming platform’s foray in Asian content that is perfect for any audience.

From Dec 12, the Stories From The Heart Of Asia campaign will be showcased across various platforms including TV, OOH, digital and all Disney+ social media platforms in Singapore.