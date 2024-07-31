Malaysia-based KLP48 unveil 13 first-generation members

The 13 members of KLP48 were chosen from a three-month selection and training process.

KUALA LUMPUR – KLP48, a new international girl group based in Kuala Lumpur, have unveiled their first-generation members.

A sister group to the popular Japanese idol group AKB48, KLP48 feature a line-up of 13 members: seven Malaysians, four Japanese, one Indonesian and one from Hong Kong.

They were chosen from a three-month selection and training process overseen by 48 Entertainment.

The agency will manage KLP48 under Superball, the company responsible for AKB48 and their international sister groups.

“AKB48 and its sister groups have long enjoyed a widespread following in Malaysia, and we hope that fans will extend their fervent support to KLP48 as well,” said 48 Entertainment director Yip Chun Huei in a press statement.

“With exciting plans in the pipeline, the members have been working hard to showcase their very best, so stay tuned for what’s coming.”

KLP48 are believed to be Malaysia’s first all-girl idol group with a focus on the international stage.

They are the 10th international sister group of AKB48, joining other groups such as JKT48 (Jakarta), BNK48 (Bangkok) and MNL48 (Manila).

Superball chief executive Nariaki Terada said: “Welcoming the first-generation members of KLP48 is a thrilling moment that underscores the global appeal of AKB48 and its sister groups.

“We look forward to witnessing KLP48 unfold their journey as they take their first steps into the spotlight.”

Each AKB48 group is distinguished by a distinctive colour, and KLP48 have been assigned green, which is inspired by Malaysian jade.

They are scheduled to perform at AKB48 Group Live In KL First Cry concert on Aug 18.

Formed by Japanese record producer Yasushi Akimoto in 2005, AKB48 are named after their theatre location in Akihabara, Tokyo.

With more than 43 active members currently, the group hold the Guinness World Record for the Largest Pop Group In The World. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK