Mandopop singer Rene Liu to hold concert in Singapore after 13 years

Taiwanese singer Rene Liu is returning to Singapore for a solo concert after 13 years.

The 52-year-old will perform at The Star Theatre on March 25 as part of her Final Call concert tour. The tour was originally slated for 2020, but put on hold due to the pandemic. It kicked off again in Taipei in October 2022 and has also travelled to cities such as London and Paris.

Liu was a surprise guest at Mayday’s National Stadium gig here in December and had teased the possibility of returning for a solo show.

While Liu has had a long career, her upcoming concert will be only her second solo one here. Her first Singapore show was in 2010 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Known for her signature love songs like Love You So Much, Later and Step Aside, Liu released her 15th album, Each Well, in 2021 and is expected to perform both old and new numbers.

The singer also acts and directs. She was nominated at the prestigious Golden Horse Awards for Best Leading actress for The Personals (1998) and Kidnap (2007). Her directorial debut, Us And Them (2018), also got her nods for writing and directing.

Ticket for her Singapore concert range in price from $98 to $178 and go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 2pm. There will be a presale for Live Nation members on Monday from 2pm.

Rene 2023 Live Tour – Final Call in Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 25, 8pm

Admission: $98 to $178. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 2pm via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588) and at all SingPost outlets. Presale for Live Nation members is on Monday, from 2pm to midnight via www.livenation.sg