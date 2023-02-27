Mirror member Anson Lo assures fans he is well after fainting on stage

Singer Anson Lo told his fans he fainted as he was severely dehydrated that day, and had caught a cold the previous night.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer Anson Lo of popular boy band Mirror assured his fans he was feeling much better after he fainted briefly on stage last Friday.

The 12-member Cantopop band had attended a promotional event organised by an insurance company that day, reuniting on stage for the first time since November.

Lo felt dizzy during the event and had to leave with the support of his manager and security guards.

The 27-year-old updated his fans on Instagram Stories later on Friday, writing: “I just fainted and am fine now. I am sorry that I could not complete the interview and am going to the hospital for a check-up. I will update everyone later and don’t worry about me.”

That night, he shared a photo from his new song Money, writing: “I would like to update you after seeing the doctor and resting for half a day. I am using this photo as I did not take any pictures today.”

He told his fans that he fainted as he was severely dehydrated that day, according to his doctor, and had caught a cold the previous night.

“I told myself to hang on when we were interviewed by two media groups, but I could no longer do so during the filming of the last social media interview. I am really sorry,” he said.

He added that he was feeling better and would rest well that night.

“I really understand that health is the most important thing,” he wrote.

Lo resumed work last Saturday, posting a video of himself likely going out to work in a car.

He hinted that he had been drinking water by posting a photo of his water bottle and using several emojis of water for his post. He told fans on social media that he reached home around 5.30am on Sunday after completing his work.

Last year was not a good year for Mirror. A large, heavy video screen fell from the ceiling during the band’s concert in July, injuring two dancers.

Also, Keung To, one of the band’s most popular members, injured his leg while playing basketball in November. He needed surgery for his right knee. During physiotherapy, the 23-year-old found out he had an Achilles problem in his left foot.