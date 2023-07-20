 NewJeans’ music videos feature Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, actor Tony Leung, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon stars in K-pop girl group NewJeans' two music videos for Cool With You.PHOTO: HYBE LABELS/YOUTUBE
Suzanne Sng
Jul 20, 2023 04:47 pm

SEOUL – K-pop girl group NewJeans’ latest music videos feature some unexpected faces – Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon and veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai.

The quintet dropped two music videos for their song Cool With You on Wednesday, with Jung, 29, as the star of both.

She is seen in the first part as a black-clad being who passes through the city unseen by people, although members of NewJeans appear to be watching over her from afar.

In the second part, her character becomes visible and falls in love with a young man. As the music video draws to an end, Leung, 61, makes a brief appearance as an ominous grey-haired figure at a traffic light crossing.

The cameo by the Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) star took netizens by surprise, with many praising his enigmatic presence.

The music video ends with Jung’s character turning frantic as she once again becomes invisible to everyone around her, including the young man.

Veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai appears in a cameo in K-pop girl group NewJeans’ music video for Cool With You. PHOTO: HYBE LABELS/YOUTUBE

Comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein, NewJeans burst onto the scene in 2022 with hits such as Ditto and OMG.

Their highly anticipated second EP, Get Up, is out on Friday.

 

