K-pop boy band Seventeen to play at National Stadium in Jan

After BTS, Blackpink and Stray Kids, Seventeen will be the next K-pop act to play at the National Stadium in Singapore. The 13-member group will stage the Seventeen Right Here World Tour on January 25, 2025, and it will be their largest show in Singapore.

They last performed to a sold-out crowd for a one-night-only gig at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2022. Tickets sold quickly then and many Carats (the name given to Seventeen’s fans) were disappointed when they could not snag a ticket.

Tickets to their show at the much larger National Stadium will range from $168 to $388 and will go on general sale on Nov 15 at 10am via Ticketmaster. The world tour will not include member Jeonghan, who enlisted for South Korea’s mandatory military service in September, and Chinese member Jun, who has conflicting acting commitments.

There will be two rounds of pre-sales. The Carat membership pre-sale, for those who are part of Seventeen’s official global fanclub on Weverse, will begin on Nov 13 at 10am and run till midnight. Fanclub members who want access to the pre-sale have to register for it on Weverse before 11am on Nov 4.

There will also be a pre-sale for Live Nation members via livenation.sg from Nov 14, 10am till midnight.

Seventeen kicked off their tour with two sold-out concerts in South Korea in October and will tour cities in America and Japan before going to the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

Known for songs like Don’t Wanna Cry (2017), Super (2023) and their recent hit Love, Money, Fame featuring American producer DJ Khaled, Seventeen is one of the most successful K-pop boy bands of the moment.

Their 2023 album FML sold a record-breaking 4.5 million albums in its first week and became the best-selling album worldwide in 2023. Their recent mini-album Spill The Feels, released in October, also sold over 3.1 million copies in its first week.

Their world tour comes amid troubles for the group’s parent company Hybe, which bought over their label Pledis Entertainment in 2020. The company has come under fire after a controversial internal document containing derogatory remarks about K-pop artistes, including Hybe’s own stable of stars, was leaked. Hybe has since apologised for the document.

In what looked to be a response to the scandal, Seventeen’s Seungkwan wrote a lengthy Instagram post on Oct 29, in which he defended the rights of K-pop artistes.

According to South Korea news outlet, The Korea Herald, he wrote: “Everyone working hard in the K-pop industry, including our members, are those who truly love what they do. Being a celebrity is a job that I chose, and there are things that I need to endure for the love I receive. But I do not believe that this job should be one where we suffer to the point of being eaten away by it.”

He added: “You have no right to belittle our narratives. This goes not only for us, but for other artistes as well. We are not your items. I hope you do not think you can use and enjoy us at will.”

