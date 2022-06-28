Pop star Jay Chou's magical gathering with Barbie Hsu, DJ Koo, JJ Lin

(From left) Barbie Hsu, DJ Koo and Dee Hsu seen in a video posted by Jay Chou on Instagram Stories on June 27, 2022.

TAIPEI - Mandopop king Jay Chou had a night of magic with his celebrity pals on Monday night (June 27).

In a series of Instagram stories he shared, he is seen with Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu and her South Korean husband DJ Koo, as well as her sister Dee Hsu and husband Mike Hsu, and Singaporean singer JJ Lin.

They were wowed by tricks performed by two magicians, although Chou, 43, also showed off a trick or two of his own.

He also shared a photo of himself with wife Hannah Quinlivan, 28, who had recently given birth to their third child, a daughter named Jacinda, in May.

In his caption, he appeared to make fun of the attention that Barbie Hsu and DJ Koo's whirlwind romance had gathered, writing: "Are we sweeter than you?"

The star-studded party was an event for Phanta Bear NFTs, jointly launched by Chou's fashion brand Phantaci with EzekClub, an entertainment platform.

It was held at Raw, the Taipei restaurant by chef Andre Chiang who used to helm Restaurant Andre in Singapore.

Chou and Lin, 41, pretended to weep in one of the Instagram Stories due to how delicious the food was.

"So yummy that we cried. Said we won't cry," Chou wrote, referencing his 2019 song with Mayday's Ashin, Won't Cry.