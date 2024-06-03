Radiohead's Thom Yorke to play first solo show in S'pore

British singer and songwriter Thom Yorke is best known as the frontman of alternative rock band Radiohead.

British singer-songwriter Thom Yorke, best known as the frontman of alternative rock band Radiohead, is set to play a solo show for the first time in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Nov 5.

The 55-year-old will be performing songs from his long career dating back to the early 1990s.

He wrote on his social media platforms that he will be “alone on stage trying a new kind of solo show thing playing versions of songs from my recent and not so recent past”.

The tour includes stops in Australia, Japan and New Zealand. Fan club pre-sales start on June 5 while general ticket sales start on June 6. Sign up for Radiohead fan club w.a.s.t.e at str.sg/3ABjg. Tickets are priced from $98 to $248.

Yorke has released nine albums with Radiohead, including their 1993 debut Pablo Honey and their most recent release, A Moon Shaped Pool, in 2016.

He has released three solo albums: The Eraser (2006), Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (2014) and Anima (2019).

In 2013, he released an album, Amok, with Atoms For Peace, an alternative rock band that also include Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers’ bassist Flea.

Yorke has released two albums, A Light For Attracting Attention (2022) and Wall Of Eyes (2024), with The Smile, an alternative rock band that also comprise Radiohead’s lead guitarist and keyboardist Jonny Greenwood.

Yorke has worked on several film soundtracks, including the horror film Suspiria (2018) and Italian drama Confidenza (2024).

He has also collaborated on songs by various artistes, including British singer-songwriter PJ Harvey and Icelandic icon Bjork.

Thom Yorke: Solo

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01 The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange

When: Nov 5, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $98 to $248 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588). Fan club pre-sales start on June 5, 10am. General sales start on June 6, 10am.