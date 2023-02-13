Scandal-plagued actress Jacqueline Wong to make comeback as singer

After four years of silence on the career front, Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong is ready to make her showbiz comeback.

Wong, 34, shared a teaser video on Instagram on Sunday (Feb 12) that she will be releasing a new single titled Crown Me on Valentine's Day.

Wong made headlines back in 2019 after she was caught cheating on her then-boyfriend, TVB actor Kenneth Ma, with singer Andy Hui, who's married to singer Sammi Cheng.

Photos of Wong and Hui kissing at the back of a taxi in April 2019 were splashed on Hong Kong tabloids.

After getting caught red-handed, both stars issued public apologies and stayed under the radar.

While Hui staged his comeback in 2021, Wong has not been active since the scandal. The actress' contract with TVB ended in middle of 2022.

Wong has also scrubbed off most of her posts on Instagram, leaving only a handful of photos, which could signify a new start for the actress. - THE STAR