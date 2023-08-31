Scandal-plagued Boyz singer Steven Cheung hands out condoms, fliers

Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung said he needed the part-time gig to earn money for milk powder.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer Steven Cheung is doing all he can to support his growing family.

The singer, who was part of the Cantopop duo Boyz, posted a photo on Instagram of his latest part-time gig – distributing condoms and fliers at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong.

The promotion is said to be paid for by a local hotel booking app.

“Accepting a new fresh job distributing fliers today, and working hard to earn money for milk powder,” Cheung, 38, wrote.

Netizens praised Cheung for continuously picking up all sorts of jobs to support his family, while others took a sly dig at him.

They said it was ironic he was giving out condoms, as it seemed he needed them more than they did.

Cheung is married to model Au Man Man and the couple – who are constantly in the news for their bickering and volatile relationship – are expecting their fourth child.

He is reportedly having trouble making ends meet to provide for his family.

The controversial singer, who could not get performing gigs after his messy private life and infidelity were exposed, was spotted by a netizen working at a snack shop in July.

When a netizen poked fun at Cheung, the singer’s former label mate Deep Ng defended him: “I would like to know how many different jobs this person has done and how much money he earns.

“There’s no distinction between ‘noble’ and ‘low-class’ occupations.” - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK