Selena Gomez, most-followed woman on Instagram, takes indefinite social media hiatus

Selena Gomez announced on her Instagram on Oct 30 that she is taking a break from social media.PHOTO: REUTERS
Joanne Soh
Nov 01, 2023 07:22 pm

LOS ANGELES – American singer-actress Selena Gomez has informed her 430 million Instagram followers that she is stepping back from social media indefinitely.

She holds the title of the most-followed woman, musician and actor on Instagram, American entertainment outlet Billboard had reported in March.

Gomez, 31, shared on Instagram Stories on Monday she is taking the hiatus “because my heart breaks to see all the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world”.

“People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific,” the Single Soon singer added.

“We need to protect all people, especially children, and stop the violence for good.”

She wrote that voicing her opinions online would not help solve any problems.

“I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That’s what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

The star of comedy-mystery Only Murders In The Building (2021 to present) later shared a photo of her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and wrote that she would “do anything for children and innocent lives”.

Gomez regularly posts updates on her social media platforms, particularly on youth mental health issues, following her disclosure in 2020 that she suffers from bipolar disorder.

The last post on her Instagram feed was on World Mental Health Day on Oct 10.

She had announced that all proceeds from the sale of her Rare Beauty cosmetic products on that day would go to Rare Impact Fund, an initiative Gomez started in 2020 that raises money for youth mental health organisations.

