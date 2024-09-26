Local comedian trolls scammer impersonating police officer

Comedian Rishi Budhrani got the last laugh when a man attempted to scam him over video call.

Local comedian Rishi Budhrani had the last laugh after a man impersonating a Singapore police officer tried to scam him into giving him his bank details.

The actor-comedian shared a conversation he had with the "police officer" on Instagram on Sept 23.

The scammer, using a Pakistan phone number, introduced himself as "Michael John" and asked Budhrani if he knew the Singapore Police.

When he asked him what it was about, Michael said there was a "problem" with his bank account and cited "many scams".

He then requested to do a video call to show Budhrani his ID, badge and name tag and pointed out his "Singapore Police Force" background.

He then asked for Budhrani's bank details so that he could help investigate the problem.

Budhrani then gave him a link to a page on Ticketmaster and a toll-free number to buy tickets for his upcoming show, Can I Make You A Suit, Mate? at Wild Rice Theatre.

He stated that he has not heard from "Michael John" since.

Budhrani shared the incident with his followers to warn them of this scam and also to remind them to buy tickets to his show.

Netizens were tickled by the comedian's reaction to the scammer and proceeded to poke fun at the scammer's get-up.

"Very interesting limited edition SPF uniform he got going on there," wrote one Instagram user.

"His name tag looked like it was written with liquid paper," said another.