 Local comedian trolls scammer impersonating police officer, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Local comedian trolls scammer impersonating police officer

Local comedian trolls scammer impersonating police officer
Comedian Rishi Budhrani got the last laugh when a man attempted to scam him over video call.PHOTO: RISHI BUDHRANI/INSTAGRAM
Farah Daley
Journalist
Sep 26, 2024 05:05 pm

Local comedian Rishi Budhrani had the last laugh after a man impersonating a Singapore police officer tried to scam him into giving him his bank details.

The actor-comedian shared a conversation he had with the "police officer" on Instagram on Sept 23.

The scammer, using a Pakistan phone number, introduced himself as "Michael John" and asked Budhrani if he knew the Singapore Police.

When he asked him what it was about, Michael said there was a "problem" with his bank account and cited "many scams".

He then requested to do a video call to show Budhrani his ID, badge and name tag and pointed out his "Singapore Police Force" background.

He then asked for Budhrani's bank details so that he could help investigate the problem.

Zhao Lusi, 25-year-old actor from China.
TV

Man uses Zhao Lusi's photo to beg for money

Related Stories

New phishing scam on fraudulent Budget 2024 infographics

Bangkit Road salon charges woman $521 for hair-dye services

University student loses over $45k to woman he ‘dated’ online

Budhrani then gave him a link to a page on Ticketmaster and a toll-free number to buy tickets for his upcoming show, Can I Make You A Suit, Mate? at Wild Rice Theatre.

He stated that he has not heard from "Michael John" since.

Budhrani shared the incident with his followers to warn them of this scam and also to remind them to buy tickets to his show.

Netizens were tickled by the comedian's reaction to the scammer and proceeded to poke fun at the scammer's get-up.

"Very interesting limited edition SPF uniform he got going on there," wrote one Instagram user.

"His name tag looked like it was written with liquid paper," said another.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

scampolicecomedianinstagram

Farah Daley

Journalist
fdaley@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Farah Daley