Singapore Media Festival to return as an in-person event

The ninth edition of the Singapore Media Festival (SMF) will return as an in-person event in 2022. In 2020 and 2021, the festival used a hybrid and virtual format.

The festival will be held from Nov 24 to Dec 11.

Ms Jean Ng, media industry cluster director at the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), gave details of the event at a media engagement session held on Thursday at the IMDA office at Mapletree Business City.

More than 30,000 participants from over 60 countries are expected at the event, which will bear the theme “Celebrating Asia’s Stories With The World”, she said.

In her speech, Ms Ng highlighted two new pitch events.

The ATF x Vidio Indonesian Pitch 2022 is a global pitching competition for creators of innovative concepts for original ideas for development for the Indonesian market. This is a collaboration between the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and sponsor Vidio, an Indonesia-based streaming service.

In a similar vein, the ATF x Warner Bros Discovery Thai Drama Pitch 2022 is a global pitching competition for creators and is a collaboration between ATF and global sponsor, the media company Warner Bros Discovery.

Ms Ng said: “With the steady revival of the media industry post-pandemic, we are confident that SMF will continue to draw together influential, promising and prominent industry talent, showrunners and companies from around the region.

“We are excited to host our partners back in Singapore and welcome them to collaborate with us and be part of the region’s exciting media ecosystem.”

The festival is hosted by IMDA and will see programmes, workshops and initiatives across film, television, and digital and immersive media. They are offered by SMF partners Asia TV Forum & Market, ScreenSingapore, Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), Singapore Comic Con and CreatorWorld.

ATF and ScreenSingapore are a trade conference and content market for television and film professionals, while CreatorWorld is a business-to-business event for connecting professionals in the online creator ecosystem. SGIFF celebrates international cinema with screenings and talks. Singapore Comic Con is a leading regional event for all things related to comics, toys, gaming, e-sports, cosplay and more.

ATF, ScreenSingapore and Singapore Comic Con will take place at Marina Bay Sands, while the other events will take place at various locations around Singapore.