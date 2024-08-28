Yes 933 DJ Lim Peifen ‘graduates’ from radio after 20 years

Lim Peifen began her DJ career when she was 18 after winning a radio DJ contest hosted by Yes 933 in 2000.

Yes 933 DJ Lim Peifen dropped a bombshell on Aug 26 when she announced on air that she would be bidding farewell to a broadcast career that spanned two decades, and joining Mediacorp’s Chinese news and current affairs section.

“After nearly 20 years on air, Peifen is about to graduate from #YES933,” the local Chinese radio station wrote on social media on Aug 26, posting a video of her over the years, with the 1984 song Forever Young by German synth-pop band Alphaville playing over the clip.

Lim, 41, got her start in the industry when she was 18 after winning a radio DJ contest hosted by Yes 933 in 2000, according to her biography on the Mediacorp website.

She started as a part-time DJ before joining full time after graduating from Nanyang Technological University three years later.

Lim and her product manager husband Lie Wei Xiang have two sons aged three and nine. She told news portal 8World that the idea of a career switch came when she took a year off in 2022.

“I was busy with my family and didn’t have much time to explore more possibilities, so I eventually returned to a familiar place to continue working,” she said.

But as her children grew up, she grew restless.

“I previously enrolled in a course on play therapy, which made me realise that I could take that step and venture out to explore new things,” she said. “I didn’t have enough courage earlier because I had been doing what I felt comfortable with for more than 20 years.”

Lim was greatly encouraged after talking to her boss and decided to step down as a DJ. She stressed that it was not because she was tired of radio, or did not love it. Instead, she wanted to create more paths for herself.

She said: “It’s time to go somewhere else to learn and contribute.”