Singer Aarah Wong wins international tai chi competition
Ipoh-born Aarah Wong, who joined Li Nanxing's stable of artistes at LNG Global in 2022, has added winning a martial arts competition to her list of achievements.
The Singapore permanent resident attended the Beijing International Martial Arts Invitational Competition on July 8 and won the women's 24-style tai chi category with a score of 8.52 points out of 10.
Wong is a step closer to emulating her idol, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who was also born in Ipoh.
"I hope to be like her and become a female fighter one day," Wong told Shin Min Daily News.
The Beijing tournament was Wong's first martial arts competition.
"When I first took up tai chi, my friends asked why I was an old man's martial art at my age," the singer who is in her early-30s shared on Instagram.
The winner of The Ultimate Voice 2016 recounted how she cried and her legs trembled in pain after training.
"It was uncomfortable when I had to perform with swollen feet but I pushed on, singing in the evenings and train in the day," she shared.
Motivated by her win, Wong said she would continue to train and "start a new chapter".
