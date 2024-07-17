 Singer Aarah Wong wins international tai chi competition, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singer Aarah Wong wins international tai chi competition

Aarah Wong joined Li Nanxing’s management company in 2021.PHOTO: LNG GLOBAL
Wong shared on Instagram how she would cry in pain as her feet hurt from training.PHOTO: AARAHWONG_OFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM
Shazalina Salim
Assistant Digital Editor
Jul 17, 2024 10:31 am

Ipoh-born Aarah Wong, who joined Li Nanxing's stable of artistes at LNG Global in 2022, has added winning a martial arts competition to her list of achievements.

The Singapore permanent resident attended the Beijing International Martial Arts Invitational Competition on July 8 and won the women's 24-style tai chi category with a score of 8.52 points out of 10.

Wong is a step closer to emulating her idol, Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, who was also born in Ipoh.

"I hope to be like her and become a female fighter one day," Wong told Shin Min Daily News.

The Beijing tournament was Wong's first martial arts competition.

"When I first took up tai chi, my friends asked why I was an old man's martial art at my age," the singer who is in her early-30s shared on Instagram. 

The winner of The Ultimate Voice 2016 recounted how she cried and her legs trembled in pain after training.

"It was uncomfortable when I had to perform with swollen feet but I pushed on, singing in the evenings and train in the day," she shared.

Motivated by her win, Wong said she would continue to train and "start a new chapter".

