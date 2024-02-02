Singer-actor Wu Chun marks 28th anniversary of relationship with wife

Wu Chun and his wife Lin Liying in the present day (left) and in a photo taken on their first birthday together.

Brunei singer-actor Wu Chun praised his wife Lin Liying as his “secret weapon in life”, as they marked 28 years together. They celebrated this milestone soon after his previous comment on his daughter drew criticism from netizens.

“We worked towards a fairy tale-like love 28 years ago today,” Wu wrote in a post titled “Love conquers all” on Instagram on Feb 1. “There would be lots of imperfections, but that’s fine. What matters most is the resolve to be grateful for everything.”

Wu, formerly of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, disclosed previously that he and Lin, both 44, began dating when they were about 16. They married in 2004 and have two children – daughter Neinei, 13, and son Max, 10.

Expressing gratitude to his wife, Wu continued: “Because of her, we have our current home and I have the courage to say I am a winner in life.”

Using the hashtag #Happywifehappyfamily, he wrote: “The best is yet to come and we are beyond ready.”

In the post, Wu first shared a photo with his wife taken many years ago, likely when they started dating.

He wrote that it was taken when they spent their first birthday together – they were born one day apart – and quipped that he looked like a nerd in the photo.

He then shared two photos of them enjoying desserts and drinks in the present day, writing: “Feeling sweet after having desserts.”

Wu was in the news earlier this week after he was criticised for calling his daughter “second wife”.

He had shared photos of his family in Dubai on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Jan 30.

When a netizen commented that his wife and daughter are beauties, he replied, “First wife and second wife”, and used the winking face with tongue emoji.

His reply drew a torrent of criticisms as many netizens felt it was inappropriate for him to address his daughter as “second wife”.

Wu has since deleted the comment.