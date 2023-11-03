Singer Celine Dion makes first public appearance in almost four years

LAS VEGAS – Canadian superstar Celine Dion’s condition seems to be improving in her first public appearance in more than three years. She had largely disappeared from the public eye since her concert in Newark, New Jersey, in March 2020.

The 55-year-old singer, who revealed in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, attended a National Hockey League match on Monday night. It was between her hometown team Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

She chatted with the head coach and players and appeared in photos and videos shared by the Montreal Canadiens on social media on Wednesday.

The Canadiens’ vice-president of communications Chantal Machabee also shared photos with Dion on social media on Tuesday, writing in French: “A special visitor at our game in Vegas yesterday. Thank you @celinedion for your great generosity. The whole team was very happy to meet you and your family.”

Meanwhile, the singer, famous for hits such as My Heart Will Go On (1997) and Because You Loved Me (1996), shared on Wednesday several photos of herself during the visit with her children, who are rarely seen on social media.

Dion has three sons – Rene-Charles, 22, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13 – with her husband Rene Angelil, who died at age 73 in 2016.

“My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night,” she wrote in English and French. “They played so well, what a game. Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys. That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season.”

Celine Dion (second from right) shared photos with her three sons on social media on Nov 1. PHOTO: CELINEDION/INSTAGRAM Dion disclosed on social media in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome and would not be ready to restart a European tour in February 2023 as planned. She had previously delayed the opening of her Las Vegas residency in November 2021 and cancelled the North American leg of her concert tour in January 2022 due to health issues.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

She announced on social media in May that she was cancelling her the rest of her European tour dates through April 2024.