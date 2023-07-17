 Singer Coco Lee’s funeral to take place on July 31 and Aug 1, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Singer Coco Lee’s funeral to take place on July 31 and Aug 1

Singer Coco Lee’s funeral to take place on July 31 and Aug 1
Coco Lee (left) and her sister Nancy Lee. Nancy has confirmed the dates of the pop diva’s funeral.PHOTO: NANCY LEE/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
Jul 17, 2023 03:09 am

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee’s elder sister Nancy has confirmed the dates of the pop diva’s funeral.

“For those who wish to plan ahead, please note Coco’s funeral services shall take place on July 31 and Aug 1, 2023, at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point,” Nancy wrote in both English and Chinese on social media on Friday night. “Public vigil will be held on July 31 between 6 and 10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention.”

She also posted several group photos of Coco with her fans.

Coco, who had battled depression, died on July 5 at the age of 48. Her elder sisters Nancy and Carol were spotted by the Hong Kong media last Tuesday entering the Hong Kong Funeral Home to discuss the arrangements for Coco.

There was news last Friday that Coco’s funeral will be held on July 31, with the cremation slated for the following day.

Coco’s manager Lily Pang confirmed the news when she was asked by the Hong Kong media.

Media reports said Coco’s fans from China, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan were planning to go to Hong Kong during that period to bid farewell to their idol.

 

為方便大家預早安排，CoCo 的喪禮及出殯儀式將於2023年7月31日及8月1日在位於北角香港殯儀館舉行。7月31日（星期一）下午6時至晚上10時在該館一樓大禮堂仲進行公眾拜祭，喪禮其餘時間以私人形式舉行。謝謝各位的關心！ For those who wish to plan ahead, pls note CoCo’s funeral services shall take place on 31st July & 1st August 2023 at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point. Public vigil will be held on 31st July btw 6-10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention.

Posted by Nancy Lee 李思林 on Friday, July 14, 2023

hong kongCelebritiesobituarysocial media