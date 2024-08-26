 Singer Jam Hsiao to hold wedding banquet in October , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Singer Jam Hsiao to hold wedding banquet in October

Singer Jam Hsiao to hold wedding banquet in October
Jam Hsiao and Summer Lin tied the knot on Oct 19, 2023.PHOTO: CHINA FUN ENTERTAINMENT/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Aug 26, 2024 05:13 pm

One can say the grand wedding has been 17 years in the making.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and his wife Summer Lin, who is also his long-time manager, will stage a wedding banquet in Taipei in October, almost a year after tying the knot.

According to a report by Taiwan’s Next Apple News on Aug 26, the wedding invitations were sent to friends and relatives electronically, with the e-cards decorated with flowers.

The banquet will be held at Taipei Marriott Hotel on Oct 13. The dress code states that the colour scheme for men is black/white and grey/pink for women.

Hsiao, 37, and Lin, 51, also asked their friends and relatives to fill in an e-form to facilitate planning. The questions include basic information such as names and contact numbers.

Guests are also asked to add the names of the friends or relatives they are travelling with, so they can be seated together.

Dennis Chew posted a photo of himself in the costume of Nezha on social media on Aug 23.
Movies

Dennis Chew looks ‘cute’ in Nezha get-up for new film

Related Stories

Louis Koo warns about scalper tickets to his birthday bash

Jackie Chan to carry torch ahead of Paralympic opening ceremony

Charlie Puth to return to Singapore in December

Dietary requirements are recorded too. Guests can state preferences for vegetarian or non-beef dishes, for instance.

Their wishes for the couple can be penned in the form, if they are too shy to convey good wishes in person. There is also a reminder not to drink if they are driving to the banquet.

Hsiao proposed to Lin on June 26, 2023, a day before her 50th birthday, and they registered their marriage on Oct 19, 2023. She has been working with the Mandopop star since he shot to fame on the reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007.

Over the years, rumours swirled that the two had a romantic relationship on top of a professional partnership, but it was never confirmed officially until their engagement.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

CelebritiesMusicWEDDINGS AND ENGAGEMENTStaiwan