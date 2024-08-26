Singer Jam Hsiao to hold wedding banquet in October

One can say the grand wedding has been 17 years in the making.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao and his wife Summer Lin, who is also his long-time manager, will stage a wedding banquet in Taipei in October, almost a year after tying the knot.

According to a report by Taiwan’s Next Apple News on Aug 26, the wedding invitations were sent to friends and relatives electronically, with the e-cards decorated with flowers.

The banquet will be held at Taipei Marriott Hotel on Oct 13. The dress code states that the colour scheme for men is black/white and grey/pink for women.

Hsiao, 37, and Lin, 51, also asked their friends and relatives to fill in an e-form to facilitate planning. The questions include basic information such as names and contact numbers.

Guests are also asked to add the names of the friends or relatives they are travelling with, so they can be seated together.

Dietary requirements are recorded too. Guests can state preferences for vegetarian or non-beef dishes, for instance.

Their wishes for the couple can be penned in the form, if they are too shy to convey good wishes in person. There is also a reminder not to drink if they are driving to the banquet.

Hsiao proposed to Lin on June 26, 2023, a day before her 50th birthday, and they registered their marriage on Oct 19, 2023. She has been working with the Mandopop star since he shot to fame on the reality singing competition One Million Star in 2007.

Over the years, rumours swirled that the two had a romantic relationship on top of a professional partnership, but it was never confirmed officially until their engagement.