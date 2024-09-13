Peh+Qi and Lim+Tien celebrate 10 years of marriage

Celebrity couples (from left) Joanne Peh and her husband Qi Yuwu and Alex Tien and his wife Yvonne Lim marked 10 years of marriage.

It is a month of love for local stars as two celebrity couples celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.

Singaporean actress Joanne Peh, 41, and Guangzhou-born, Singapore-based actor Qi Yuwu, 47, marked 10 years of marriage on Sept 9. The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Movenpick Heritage Hotel in Sentosa in 2014, and have a nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son.

Peh posted a reel to her Instagram on Sept 11, calling their anniversary date an exceptional day for the couple. The reel consisted of photos and videos of the couple’s travels in 2024 to countries such as Australia, Belgium, Japan and South Korea.

The star told Lianhe Zaobao that, in the run-up to their marriage, she had been filming the Channel 8 suspense drama Mind Game (2015) in Kuala Lumpur. She had taken leave to attend an overseas event, but when the event did not materialise, Qi and her took advantage of her freed-up schedule to get hitched.

In a column for Lianhe Zaobao, Peh penned her thoughts on 10 years of marriage. She said they married with little fanfare instead of holding a lavish ceremony because they were simply “two hearts choosing to be with each other through ordinary days”.

She added that she was glad that despite growing up in different backgrounds and having different interests, the couple shared similar values and principles when it came to work, family and their attitudes to life.

She wrote: “The power and warmth of marriage come from mutual respect and understanding. His support and encouragement have helped me to feel brave enough to explore new territories in childhood education, podcasting and live-streaming. And he is always there to be my strongest backing whenever I am met with challenges and failures.”

Peh and Qi are not the only ones marking 10 years of marriage.

Local actress Yvonne Lim married her husband, former Taiwanese boy band member Alex Tien, on Sept 7 in 2014. But the anniversary slipped her mind this year.

The 47-year-old shared on Instagram on Sept 10 that she had tried to surprise Tien, who celebrated turning 45 on Sept 12, with birthday pies during a gathering.

Instead, she was surprised when Tien and their children gave her presents and flowers. It was only then that she realised it was their wedding anniversary.

She wrote in the post: “A decade of emotions and memories, ups and downs, of course. Thank you for remembering special days like this, when I can be absent-minded, especially these days. Though you still (get on) my nerves, I’m so blessed to walk this life with you.”

She told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview published on Sept 12 that it was not her first time forgetting her wedding anniversary. This is because September is filled with friends’ and family members’ birthdays, including her own on Sept 28.

Lim, who has two children with Tien – nine-year-old son A.J and seven-year-old daughter Alexa – recalled that she was five months pregnant at her wedding.

“My ideal wedding dress would be something form-fitting that would have showed off my figure, but alas, I couldn’t wear that at the time.”

Lim, who is currently based in Taipei with her husband, told Zaobao that they have bought a home in Singapore. She is planning to relocate to Singapore within 2024 with her children, while her husband shuttles between the two cities.