Four Seasons Durian offers refunds for recalled mooncakes

The mooncakes were found to have bacillus cereus bacteria levels that exceed food safety regulations.

Customers who bought mooncakes that the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) had directed to be recalled have till Sept 14 to get a refund from its manufacturer.

Four Seasons Durian said in an Instagram story late on Sept 12 that those who bought its Mini D24 Durian Mooncake may bring the mooncakes to its outlets at the Nex or Century Square shopping malls, or its kiosks at Takashimaya or VivoCity with their receipts.

This follows an announcement on the recall by the SFA on Sept 12, which affects all batches of that mooncake product. It was found to have bacillus cereus bacteria levels that exceed food safety regulations.

“We deeply regret any concern or inconvenience this may cause and are taking immediate action to resolve the issue,” Four Seasons Durian said. “The health and safety of our consumers are of paramount importance, and we are committed to addressing the matter swiftly.

“We are working diligently to identify the root cause of this issue and are implementing additional safety measures to prevent this from happening in the future.”

It added that the company has removed the listing and marked the product as sold out to prevent further purchases. Four Seasons Durian also urged consumers not to eat the affected mooncakes, which the SFA had also advised.

“Our team is fully cooperating with health authorities to ensure a swift resolution and will keep you informed throughout the process,” it said.

The bacillus cereus bacteria is a common cause of food poisoning. People who are affected can experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhoea, SFA said on Sept 12.