Ex-actor Huang Yiliang charged after accident with cyclist

Former actor Ng Aik Leong has been charged with driving without reasonable consideration for others using the road after an accident involving a cyclist.

The court on Sept 11 heard that the 63-year-old, better known as Huang Yiliang, was driving a van that collided with the 27-year-old male cyclist, causing grievous hurt, at about 8.20pm on Sept 20, 2023.

The cyclist allegedly had the right of way.

According to court documents, the accident happened after Ng turned from Cavenagh Road into Bukit Timah Road, heading in the direction of Serangoon Road.

The cyclist’s injuries were not mentioned in court documents.

As an actor, Ng was known for his comedic flair and he starred in local dramas and movies like Holland V and 12 Lotus.

He was named Best Supporting Actor at the annual Star Awards three times, and left Mediacorp in 2008 to set up a production house.

He was previously married to veteran actress Lin Meijiao in 1991, but they divorced in 1997.

Ng is out on $10,000 bail, and is expected to be back in court on Nov 15.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $5,000, and disqualified from driving for five years.