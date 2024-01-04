Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder On The Dancefloor back on charts after 22 years

British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 hit song Murder On The Dancefloor had a resurgence after it was used in the movie Saltburn.

British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s 2001 Murder On The Dancefloor has shot back up on the charts after 22 years. And it is thanks to a full-frontal naked scene in the black comedy Saltburn (2023).

In the Golden Globe-nominated film, Irish actor Barry Keoghan is seen dancing in the nude to Ellis-Bextor’s hit single in the finale.

The dance track subsequently entered Spotify’s global chart for the first time after it rapidly clocked 1.5 million streams around the world on Dec 31, a 340 per cent increase from a year ago. The feat earned Murder On The Dancefloor its debut placement on the chart at No. 130.

According to American lifestyle magazine People, the dance-pop hit also streamed 360 per cent more times in the United States in the first week following the Nov 22 release of Saltburn, which also stars Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.

The Daily Mail reported that Murder is poised to hit the UK’s Top 40 chart after the song broke into the top 20 of Spotify’s UK chart on Dec 29.

Ellis-Bextor, 44, responded to the good news by thanking fans on social media on Dec 31, writing: “Wow... thank you for all the Murder love. Happy New Year.”

The song’s streaming spike is said to stem from TikTok, as users recreate Keoghan’s dance moves on the social media platform.

Ellis-Bextor joined in on New Year’s Eve, when she performed her own TikTok version dressed in a multicoloured sequinned dress and sporting antlers on her head – as Keoghan’s character did in Saltburn.

“Heading into 2024 like… Happy Saltburn New Year,” the singer captioned in the video.

Ellis-Bextor told People she knew her song was used only when she watched the film.

“I absolutely loved it. I think it’s such a clever, funny, smart film. I really enjoyed it,” she said, adding that she “had a giggle” when she met Keoghan, 31, after the screening.

On its release in 2001, Murder On The Dancefloor – from Ellis-Bextor’s debut solo album Read My Lips – stayed on the UK Singles Chart for 23 weeks. It also became a top 10 hit worldwide and remains Ellis-Bextor’s most successful single.

Saltburn received two Golden Globes nomination – for best actor for Keoghan and best supporting actress for Pike – and is available to stream on Prime Video.