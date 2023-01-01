South Korean singer IU and actor Lee Jong-suk are dating

The agencies of South Korean singer-actress IU (left) and actor Lee Jong-suk confirmed they are in a relationship.

SEOUL – South Korean singer-actress IU and model-turned-actor Lee Jong-suk are dating, their agencies confirmed last Saturday.

“Lee Jong-suk and IU have recently progressed from close colleagues into a relationship,” said Lee’s agency, High Zium Studio, in an official statement.

IU’s agency Edam Entertainment added: “Two of them have been close colleagues for a long time and have recently begun dating.”

South Korean tabloid Dispatch – known for exposing celebrity relationships on the first day of the new year – reported last Saturday that the couple have been dating for four months and they spent Christmas together in Nagoya, Japan.

Lee, 33, sparked rumours of a relationship after he won the Grand Prize for his role in the crime thriller, Big Mouth (2022), at the MBC Drama Awards, which was held last Friday.

In his acceptance speech, he said: “After completing my military service, I had a lot of worries and fears. But there was someone who helped set me in a good direction and have positive thoughts.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you for always being awesome. And that I have liked you for a very long time, and that I respect you.”

There was speculation online that his acceptance speech was for someone whom he was in a romantic relationship with.

Lee made his acting debut in Prosecutor Princess (2010) and rose to stardom after starring in series such as School 2013 (2012), I Hear Your Voice (2013) and Pinocchio (2014).

He was most recently seen in the action film Decibel (2022) alongside Cha Eun-woo, Kim Rae-won and Lee Min-ki.

IU, also known as Lee Ji-eun, made her debut as a singer in 2008. The 29-year-old is known for her hit songs Good Day, You & I and Palette.

Since the drama Dream High in 2011, she has starred in many hit series such as The Producers (2015), My Mister (2018) and Hotel Del Luna (2019).

She also appeared in the Cannes-winning Korean drama film Broker directed by Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Koreeda. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK