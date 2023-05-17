 South Korean singer IU continues birthday tradition of donating over $200,000 to charity, Latest Music News - The New Paper
South Korean singer IU continues birthday tradition of donating over $200,000 to charity

South Korean singer IU donated 50 million won each to four charities, as well as 100 million won to the Heart To Heart Foundation.PHOTO: IU/FACEBOOK
Lim Ruey Yan
May 17, 2023 08:32 pm

SEOUL – South Korean singer-actress IU donated 250 million won (S$251,000) to charity to mark her birthday, continuing her tradition of making generous contributions on her special day.

The star, who turned 30 on Tuesday, posted images of four donation certificates on social media that day, writing in Korean: “What I learnt from UAENA, what I felt through UAENA and what I received from UAENA are the materials which move IU to practise (kindness). I love you. Thank you very much for today.”

UAENA is the name of IU’s fan club.

According to the certificates, IU donated 50 million won each to The Happiness Foundation, Korean Unwed Mothers Families Association and Korean Foundation for Support of the Senior Citizen in Need, as well as 100 million won to the Heart To Heart Foundation.

She made the donations under the name IUAENA, which is a combination of IU and UAENA.

IU, who announced in March that she will use her stage name IU – instead of her full name, Lee Ji-eun – as an actress, had previously donated over 200 million won to charities on her birthday in 2022 and 500 million won on her birthday in 2021, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

In early May, she donated 100 million won to ChildFund Korea, which provides support for children in need, for Children’s Day in South Korea, which falls on May 5.

She also donated 200 million won to charities in September 2022 to mark the 14th anniversary of her debut, and donated 100 million won in August 2022 in aid of flood relief efforts in South Korea.

 

유애나에게 배운 것 유애나를 통해 느낀 것 유애나로부터 받은 것들이 언제나 아이유를 움직이는 실천의 재료가 됩니다. 사랑해요. 오늘도 많이 고맙습니다💜

Posted by 아이유(IU) on Monday, May 15, 2023
