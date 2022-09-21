South Korean singer IU struggling with hearing issues in the past year

IU also opened up about the uncertainties she had felt as she had to wait three years to hold a concert.

SEOUL – South Korean singer IU has revealed that she has been struggling with hearing issues in the past year.

She said at her concert at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul on Sunday: “Near the end of yesterday’s show, my hearing started to worsen, and from last night until the rehearsal today, it has been like hell for me.”

Thanking her fans, IU said: “I stepped onto the stage today not knowing what to do, but truly, you guys did everything for today’s show.”

The singer, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, also opened up about the uncertainties she had felt as she had to wait three years to hold the concert.

“I really didn’t believe that this moment would come, but it has,” she said. “I’ve spent the past two months worrying that some issue will come up and it might not happen.”

The Golden Hour: Under The Orange Sun concerts by IU marked her debut at the Olympic Stadium, one of the biggest and most-coveted concert venues in South Korea.

The 29-year-old is the first South Korean female soloist to perform there. It also marked her first live gig in three years since Love, Poem in 2019.

It was a night of celebration as Sunday marked the 14th anniversary of IU’s debut. She made her debut as a professional singer on Sept 18, 2008, on the music programme M! Countdown with the single, Lost Child.

Meanwhile, her agency Edam Entertainment said on Sunday that IU donated a total of 200 million won (S$202,000) to charity to mark the milestone. She made the donation under the name IUAENA, which is a combination of IU and UAENA, her official fan club’s name, according to South Korean entertainment news websites.

The agency said IU gave 100 million won to Asan Foundation and 100 million won to Seoul Metropolitan Child Welfare Association.

The money will be used to pay for the cancer treatments of women and children with financial difficulties and to help young people preparing for financial independence. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK