Spotify bows to Adele, drops 'shuffle' as album song-playing default

NEW YORK: For many musicians, like story-telling English singer-songwriter Adele, the order of songs on an album is a matter of the keenest concern, affecting how a narrative is presented, how listeners react and ultimately how many albums are sold.

That is a big reason why customers of Spotify saw "play" as the album default option on Sunday on the world's largest audio streaming service, so songs will be heard in the order they appear on an album - though users can still elect the "shuffle" option.

Adele, whose new album 30 shot to the top of the charts within hours of its release last Friday, is among the artists who have campaigned for the "play" choice, and in announcing its change, Spotify specifically mentioned her.

"As Adele mentioned, we are excited to share that we have begun rolling out a new Premium feature that has been long requested by both users and artists to make play the default button on all albums," a spokesman for the Swedish company said.

"For those users still wishing to shuffle an album, they can go to the Now Playing View and select the shuffle toggle."

Adele took to Twitter to express her thanks, saying: "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening."

The Grammy-winning superstar is known for songs that combine raw, deeply personal feeling with strong musicality.