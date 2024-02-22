Swift is IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year for record fourth time

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performing during the first night of The Eras Tour in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Feb 16, 2024.

LONDON – American pop superstar Taylor Swift added another honour to her long list of accolades on Feb 21, winning the Global Recording Artist of the Year award for the fourth time from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), the organisation that represents the recorded music industry.

The Anti-Hero (2022) singer scooped the award for the second year running, having won it in 2014 and 2019. The latest is for 2023.

The prize is calculated by looking at an artiste’s or group’s worldwide sales for streaming, download and physical music formats during the calendar year and covers their whole body of work, according to the IFPI.

It is presented to the artiste who tops the IFPI Global Artist Chart, which Swift, 34, has done more than any other artiste since its introduction 11 years ago.

“She continues to redefine the limits of global success. Taylor is a singular talent and her commitment to her craft and her fans is truly phenomenal,” Mr Lewis Morrison, director of charts and certifications at IFPI, said in a statement.

K-pop boy bands Seventeen and Stray Kids came second and third respectively in the chart, in what IFPI described as a “record year for Korean artistes”.

Four K-pop acts made the top 10, with boy band Tomorrow X Together at No. 7 and girl group NewJeans at No. 8.

Other artistes to feature in the top 10 include Canadian singers Drake at No. 4 and The Weeknd at No. 5.

Meanwhile, Swift’s boyfriend, National Football League star Travis Kelce, arrived in Sydney, Australia, on Feb 22 to join her on the Australian leg of The Eras Tour, raising speculation that he may be part of her entourage when she arrives in Singapore.

She is set to perform six sold-out concerts at the National Stadium from March 2 to 9.

Kelce’s father, Mr Ed Kelce, had on Feb 20 dropped some hints in an exclusive interview with The Sydney Morning Herald: “Travis said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments. He is at a celebrity charity golf outing, which, I think, is in Las Vegas.” – REUTERS