 Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's husband DJ Koo to perform in Singapore on New Year's Eve, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's husband DJ Koo to perform in Singapore on New Year's Eve

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's husband DJ Koo to perform in Singapore on New Year's Eve
DJ Koo disclosed on social media that he will be taking part in the Don't Let Daddy Know music festival on Dec 31.PHOTOS: ASOSBARBIEDEE/INSTAGRAM, DJKOO/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Sep 04, 2022 04:40 pm

It looks like South Korean musician DJ Koo will not be spending New Year's Eve with his wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu.

Koo, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, disclosed on social media on Friday (Sept 2) that he will be taking part in the Don't Let Daddy Know music festival in Singapore on Dec 31.

"See you guys in Singapore!!" the 52-year-old wrote, and shared a poster of the event on Instagram. It is to be held at Singapore Expo Hall 3.

According to Taiwanese media, Hsu, 45, is unlikely to accompany her husband to Singapore as she has to take care of her two kids aged eight and six from her first marriage. She was previously married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, 41.

DJ Koo's popularity has soared after he and Hsu, who is better known as Big S, announced their surprise marriage on social media on March 8.

Koo, who is based in Taiwan after they got hitched, has appeared in several gigs on the island and in Seoul and New York since the marriage.

Park Ji-sung said that in his new, elevated role at the club, he will help oversee youth teams and handle transfers.
Football

Man U cult hero Park Ji-sung gets job at top Korean club

Related Stories

South Korea mulls survey on BTS' military service

Hyun Bin, Daniel Henney join forces again after 17 years for Confidential Assignment 2: International

S.Korea to end pre-departure Covid test requirement for international arrivals

The couple reportedly dated in secret for a year before breaking up in 1999.

They did not see each other again until they reconnected after Hsu's divorce from Wang in November last year.

Koo and Hsu registered their marriage in South Korea in February before Koo travelled to Taiwan in March to register their marriage in Taipei.

Besides DJ Koo, the line-up of Don't Let Daddy Know Singapore features Singapore-based DJ Farah Farz, Dutch DJ Don Diablo and Australian DJ twins Nervo and other dance music names.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by koo (@djkoo)

More On This Topic
DJ Koo shows marriage photos with Barbie Hsu for first time
DJ Koo got down on one knee to propose to Barbie Hsu via a video call

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

South KoreaCelebritiesMUSIC FESTIVALSsocial media