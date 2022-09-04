Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu's husband DJ Koo to perform in Singapore on New Year's Eve

DJ Koo disclosed on social media that he will be taking part in the Don't Let Daddy Know music festival on Dec 31.

It looks like South Korean musician DJ Koo will not be spending New Year's Eve with his wife, Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu.

Koo, whose real name is Koo Jun-yup, disclosed on social media on Friday (Sept 2) that he will be taking part in the Don't Let Daddy Know music festival in Singapore on Dec 31.

"See you guys in Singapore!!" the 52-year-old wrote, and shared a poster of the event on Instagram. It is to be held at Singapore Expo Hall 3.

According to Taiwanese media, Hsu, 45, is unlikely to accompany her husband to Singapore as she has to take care of her two kids aged eight and six from her first marriage. She was previously married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, 41.

DJ Koo's popularity has soared after he and Hsu, who is better known as Big S, announced their surprise marriage on social media on March 8.

Koo, who is based in Taiwan after they got hitched, has appeared in several gigs on the island and in Seoul and New York since the marriage.

The couple reportedly dated in secret for a year before breaking up in 1999.

They did not see each other again until they reconnected after Hsu's divorce from Wang in November last year.

Koo and Hsu registered their marriage in South Korea in February before Koo travelled to Taiwan in March to register their marriage in Taipei.

Besides DJ Koo, the line-up of Don't Let Daddy Know Singapore features Singapore-based DJ Farah Farz, Dutch DJ Don Diablo and Australian DJ twins Nervo and other dance music names.