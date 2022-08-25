Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin discharged from hospital, can eat and drink on his own

Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin was driving a Tesla in Taoyuan on July 22 when the car reportedly hit the road divider and caught fire.

Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin, injured in a car crash more than a month ago, has been discharged from hospital, contrary to reports by Hong Kong newspaper Oriental Daily News.

It claimed on Monday (Aug 22) that his condition had worsened after facial surgery.

According to the paper, he was unable to open his mouth to eat and had to be fed through a nasal tube.

But this was refuted by Dr Chen Chien-tzung, head of the Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, where Lin was treated.

"Jimmy Lin has not been on nasogastric intubation. He can eat and drink on his own," Dr Chen told Taiwanese news portal SET News, adding that Lin had returned home.

Dr Chen said most of the reconstruction operation for facial fractures can be "one-off", with the simpler ones taking two to three hours and the more serious ones taking possibly 10 hours.

Lin's agency also said recent claims about Lin's worsening health were false, and he was recuperating.

Lin, 47, was driving a white Tesla Model X in Taiwan's Taoyuan city on July 22 when the car reportedly hit the road divider and caught fire.

He and his six-year-old son Jenson were pulled out by nearby workers and bystanders before the car burst into flames.

Jenson was largely fine, while Lin was in the intensive care unit of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan after the accident.

He underwent operations to affix a titanium rod in his arm and for his facial fractures, according to Taiwanese media.