 Take That to return to S'pore for October concert, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Take That to return to S'pore for October concert

British group Take That members (from left) Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen.PHOTO: TAKE THAT/FACEBOOK
Eddino Abdul Hadi for The Straits Times
Jun 03, 2024 02:25 pm

British pop act Take That will be back in Singapore to perform at The Star Theatre on Oct 28.

Best known for hits from the 1990s such as Pray (1993), Back For Good (1995) and How Deep Is Your Love (1996), the boy band now perform as a trio comprising founding members Gary Barlow, 53, Howard Donald, 56, and Mark Owen, 52.

LAMC and British Chamber of Commerce pre-sales start on June 5 at 10am. General tickets go on sale via Sistic (sistic.com.sg) on June 7 at 10am. Ticket prices and other details have not been released.

Take That’s current This Life On Tour is named after This Life, their ninth album released in late 2023. The record went to No. 1 in Britain, Scotland and Ireland. The tour includes dates in Indonesia, Taiwan, Japan, Europe and Australia.

The group last performed in Singapore in 2016 at Sentosa, a show that was part of golf event HSBC Women’s Champions.

They played their first show here at Singapore Indoor Stadium in 1995.

Take That formed in 1990 as a quintet that also included former members Robbie Williams, 50, and Jason Orange, 53. They went on to become one of Britain’s most successful boy bands, with all nine albums hitting No. 1 in the UK charts. They also garnered eight Brit Awards that include five British Single of the Year prizes.

They split up in 1996 and reformed in 2005 as a quartet with Barlow, Donald, Orange and Owen in the line-up. Williams briefly reunited with the group in 2010. Both he and Orange left the group in 2014.

