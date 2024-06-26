Mayday donate $200,000 to Singapore charity MIJ Hub

The band will be performing in Singapore next January.

In return for the years of support from Singapore fans, Mayday donates $200,000 to My Inspiring Journey Hub to mark the legendary Taiwanese rock band's 25th anniversary.

The non-profit organisation offers academic and life skills classes to individuals aged between four and 40, who have autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, dyslexia, Down syndrome or global developmental delay.

Mayday hoped to empower the beneficiaries by supporting their educational and vocational aspirations with the donation.

“We are deeply grateful to Mayday for their generosity and commitment to making a lasting impact on the lives of individuals with special needs," said MIJ Hub executive director Muhammad Nasrul Rohmat.

"Their contribution enables organisations like ours to thrive and make a difference. It is heartening to see such a renowned group giving back to the community in Singapore."

Mayday are slated to perform in Singapore on Jan 11 and 12 next year.

The #5525 Live Tour commemorates the their 25 years in show business, kicked off by Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You and guitarists Stone and Monster with Mayday’s First Album in 1999.