Taylor Swift contest winner won't actually attend concert with minister, festival says

Taylor Swift fans who missed out on tickets to her concert here next year have been given a last chance to do so via a youth festival in Bedok.

The inaugural Heartware-East Coast Youth Festival, slated for this Saturday (Nov 4), will hold a lucky draw with the grand prize a VIP ticket at one of Swift’s six shows from March 2 to 4 and March 7 to 9.

Organised by the Heartware Network, the festival will be held at the open field near 131 Bedok North Avenue 3 from 5pm to 10pm. It will feature performances, job fairs, food and games.

After initially advertising the prize as "a seat (at Taylor Swift's concert) with Senior Minister of State of Communications and Information Mr Tan Kiat How", the organisers have since clarified that Mr Tan would not be attending the concert, and the winner would chat with him before the concert instead.

The chance to win the concert ticket also comes with a few conditions.

Firstly, you'll need to be between the ages of 13 and 35. Then, you'll need to register for the event here before Nov 4 to redeem a bingo card.

At the festival, you'll have to complete the bingo card to enter the lucky draw and stand a chance to win.