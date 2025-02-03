 Taiwan artiste Barbie Hsu dies from influenza complications, Latest World News - The New Paper
Taiwan artiste Barbie Hsu dies from influenza complications

Barbie Hsu died from influenza complications while in Japan. PHOTO: BARBIEHSU.FP/INSTAGRAM
TNP
Feb 03, 2025 11:17 am

Taiwanese actress, singer and TV host Barbie Hsu has died from influenza complications while in Japan.

She was 48 years old.

Dimsum Daily reported that her sister Dee Hsu confirmed the artiste's death through her manager.

"Thank you for your concern," she said.

"During our family trip to Japan for the New Year, my beloved and kind sister unfortunately left us after suffering from influenza complications.

“I am thankful to be her sister in this life, and grateful that we have taken care of each other and kept each other company all these years. I will always be thankful to her and remember her.

"Shan, rest in peace. We love you always. Together remember forever.”

The statement did not clarify when and where Barbie Hsu died.

Hsu was best known for her leading role in the TV series Meteor Garden (2001).

She is survived by her two children – a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son – and husband Koo Jun-yup, whom she married in 2022.

