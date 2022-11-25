US a cappella group Pentatonix back at The Star Theatre for March concert

American a cappella group Pentatonix will stage a concert at The Star Theatre on March 6, as part of their Pentatonix: The World Tour.

The quintet last performed in Singapore in 2020, also at the same venue.

Fans can expect to hear favourites from their 11 full-length studio albums, which contain original numbers such as Be My Eyes and Coffee In Bed. They are also known for their covers of pop hits like Billie Eilish’s When The Party’s Over and Camila Cabello’s Havana.

Formed in 2011, Pentatonix currently consists of members Matt Sallee, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado and Kevin Olusola.

They have won three Grammys: in the Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella category in 2015 and 2016 for Daft Punk and Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy respectively, and in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their performance of the song Jolene, with American country music star Dolly Parton.

Most recently, they released their sixth holiday album, Holidays Around The World, via RCA Records. It consists of renditions of seasonal staples as well as original international collaborations.

An artiste pre-sale for their upcoming show will be held on Tuesday from 2 to 11.59pm. To take part, fans need to sign up for membership via www.patreon.com/pentatonix. There will also be a PayPal pre-sale from Wednesday at 2pm till Thursday at 11.59pm at www.livenation.sg/paypalpresale. A pre-sale for Live Nation members will take place on Thursday from 2 to 11.59pm. Go to www.livenation.sg for membership sign-up and pre-sale access.

Tickets to the public are available from 2pm on Dec 2.

Pentatonix: The World Tour – Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, 04-01, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: March 6, 8pm

Admission: $118 to $198 from Ticketmaster (go to https://str.sg/w9za or call 3158-8588) and at SingPost outlets