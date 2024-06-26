Veteran singer Jamal Abdillah expecting seventh child

Malaysian singer Jamal Abdillah, 65, is expecting his seventh child with his 28-year-old wife Zai Izzati Khairuddin.

The 65-year-old shared that his wife is two months pregnant and is expected to give birth early next year.

The couple have four children together in addition to Jamal's two sons from past marriages.

However, Zai Izzati's fifth pregnancy has not been easy for her.

She has been suffering from severe morning sickness and allergic reactions, and is undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

Jamal initially planned to keep news of their fifth baby a secret but wanted to share more about his wife's health issues in hopes that it would help others who are in the same situation.

"She experienced severe allergic reactions, didn't eat properly for eight days, and vomited," he told Berita Harian Online.

"I want to share with friends to be careful when taking medication because it will affect the heart.

"My wife vomited until her heart swelled, it really worries me."

He added that Zai Izzati spent a total of eight days in hospital.

Jamal hopes she recovers soon and said she is already making positive progress and feeling more cheerful.

The singer considers being a father of seven children a blessing despite not wanting more babies after his fourth child.

"This can serve as a form of redemption for past sins and these children are also blessings," he said. "My children are my therapy and entertainment."

In 2017, fans of the bad boy of Malaysian pop were surprised when he walked down the aisle again.

The couple married just a month after getting to know each other and met only once before tying the knot.

Zai Izatti suffered three miscarriages before giving birth to their first daughter in 2019.